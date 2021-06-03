P.E.O. Chapter ML is pleased to announce the awarding of two scholarships.
Josie Meier was awarded $2,500. from the Sarah Porter Beckwith fund. She recently graduated from Allen College, receiving her BSN and plans on working in Surgery.
Reagan Dahlquist received the P.E.O. Star scholarship award of $2,500. She recently graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock and is planning on attending college this fall with a goal of working in the medical field. She wants to make a difference in the lives of Veterans through science.
P.E.O. Is a philanthropic international organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students world wide. It is organized with chapters throughout the United States and Canada, headquartered in Des Moines.