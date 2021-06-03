Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

P.E.O. Chapter ML is pleased to announce the awarding of two scholarships.

Josie Meier was awarded $2,500. from the Sarah Porter Beckwith fund. She recently graduated from Allen College, receiving her BSN and plans on working in Surgery.

Reagan Dahlquist received the P.E.O. Star scholarship award of $2,500. She recently graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock and is planning on attending college this fall with a goal of working in the medical field. She wants to make a difference in the lives of Veterans through science.

P.E.O. Is a philanthropic international organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students world wide. It is organized with chapters throughout the United States and Canada, headquartered in Des Moines.

Tags

Trending Food Videos