By STAFF Report
More than 250 elite singers, selected by high school choir directors from across the Midwest, as well as the Waukee High School A Cappella Choir, will perform at Wartburg College’s Meistersinger Honor Choir finale concert Jan. 20.
The Meistersinger Honor Choir, under the direction of Wartburg’s Lee Nelson, will perform at 5 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. The Wartburg Choir, Castle Singers and Ritterchor also will perform. The Waukee choir is directed by Jeff Knutson.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and students with an ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.wartburg.edu/festivals or at the door.
The concert will feature the premiere of “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a collaboration between Kyle Pederson and Charles Anthony Silvestri, both guest clinicians at the two-day festival. Pederson, a Minneapolis-based composer, is serving as a guest composer for Wartburg during the 2019-20 year. Silvestri, a poet, author and composer, has worked with artists around the world to create texts for their commissions.
High school participants and the Wartburg ensembles will perform several Silvestri texts set by composers Eric Whitacre, Dan Forrest, Ola Gjeilo and Z. Randall Stroope. Wartburg’s Ritterchor will perform a Silvestri piece featuring the composer as a soloist and playing the concertina.