Dr. Lisa Mellmann, Associate Professor of Chemistry, is one of four finalists in the running for the 2020 George Wythe Award for Excellence in Teaching at Buena Vista University.
Mellmann, a 2000 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduated from Wartburg College in 2004. She earned her PhD. from Montana State University in 2009.
Mellmann, who has been at BVU for 11 years, serves as principal investigator on a prestigious National Science Foundation S-STEM grant that has helped attract low-income, high-achieving students into STEM while preparing them to flourish in related fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. The group’s initial Interim experience involved a career exploration trek that covered parts of five Midwest states in a one-month period.
The other professors named as finalists include:
• Dr. Bradley Best, Professor of Political Science;
• Dr. Richard Riner, Assistant Professor of Criminology/Criminal Justice; and
• Dr. Shawn Stone, Professor of Physics and Computer Science.
The recipient of this award, which was endowed by the late Paul and Vivian McCorkle, will receive a sabbatical and a $30,000 stipend for faculty development. The recipient will be announced at the Faculty and Staff Recognition Celebration via video format in May.