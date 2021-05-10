Melvin George Kramer, 97, of Clarksville, Iowa was born the son of Peter and Verbena (Schrick) Kramer on Dec. 25, 1923, in Shell Rock, Iowa. He attended rural country school near his home. Melvin proudly completed his GED with the support of his Grandsons in 2000.
Melvin began his service to his country through the U.S. Army in 1948. His first military career assignment was in an Anti-Aircraft Gunnery Unit and he completed active-duty service in Korea in 1951 as a Tank Battalion Leader. Following his military discharge, Melvin began working at the Oliver Assembly Plant in Charles City, Iowa, followed by a 33-year career with the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in St. Paul Minnesota.
On Dec. 9, 1953, he was united in marriage to Donna Johnson at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd, Iowa. The couple made their home and raised their family in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1968, Melvin and Donna also began farming in Clarksville, and balanced city and farm life for many years. In 1985, they moved to their farm and began farming full time.
Melvin was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Minneapolis then transferred membership to the Clarksville Community UMC. He enjoyed farming, playing cards and attending family gatherings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and son.
On May 1, 2021, Melvin passed away surrounded by his family at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna, grandson, Joshuah, four brothers, Pete Kramer, Treno Kramer, Vern Kramer and Don Kramer, one sister, Sylvia Lumm, two brothers-in-law, Don Reiher and Jess Lumm, and three sisters-in-law, Agnes Kramer, Alice Kramer and Jeanette Kramer.
Melvin is survived by his two children, Rodney (Kathy) Kramer, of Lonsdale, Minnesota, and Barbara (Kenneth) Cook, of St. Paul, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Chad (Meg) Kramer, Ryan (Ashley) Cook, Colin (Melissa) Cook, and Mark (girlfriend Emily Hunt) Kramer; three great-grandchildren, Adeline, Lincoln and Ava Cook; two brothers, David Kramer, of Clarksville, and Paul Kramer, of Shell Rock; one sister, Marge Reiher, of Charles City; one sister-in-law, Fern Kramer, of Charles City; and one brother-in-law, Clayton (LaVonne) Johnson, of Floyd.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.