Waverly
VFW Post 2208 will host the Memorial Day activities at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly on Monday, May 31.
The wreath ceremony will be held at the harbor north of the building at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Day ceremony in the upstairs hall at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, all are invited for lunch in the lower-level bar area.
The VFW members are asking for help to set up the Avenue of Flags at Harlington Cemetery, Eighth Avenue Southwest, Waverly at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, and again to take them down at 9 a.m. the following Saturday, June 5.
Denver
The Denver Memorial Day celebration will be held with a parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31.
The parade will begin at the American Legion Post and will end with the program at Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The guest speaker will be Commander Darrel Groth.
The public is invited to a potluck at the Denver American Legion Post following the ceremony. Guests are asked to bring a side dish for their own table service.
Janesville
The Janesville American Legion Post 522 will hold two Memorial Day services Sunday, May 30.
There will be a 10:30 a.m. ceremony held at the Barrick Road pedestrian bridge to honor all Naval servicemen.
At 11 a.m., there will be a traditional ceremony held at the the Oakland Cemetery with a guest speaker.
Plainfield
The Plainfield American Legion will hold three services for Memorial Day.
They will begin the day with a service at 10 a.m. in Horton Cemetery. That will be followed by a wreath laying from the bridge over the Cedar River on Iowa Highway 188 at 10:30 a.m. The last will be in the Plainfield Cemetery starting at 11 a.m.
Sumner
The Sumner American Legion – Thomas E. Woods Post 223 will hold a parade and a ceremony Memorial Day, May 31.
The first-call assembly for the parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. on First Street with a bugler’s call at 9:35 a.m. A flag raising in front of the Legion hall will commence at 9:40 a.m. followed by the parade progressing to Union Mound Municipal Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
The ceremony will include an address by Connie Kennedy, announcement of the children’s poster contest from students at Durant Elementary and a memorial service led by Arlie Rieck.
Following the 11 a.m. ceremony, there will be a public lunch held at the Legion hall.