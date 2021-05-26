Last year, the Waverly American Legion post hosted a scaled down version of the Memorial Day ceremony in the parking lot of the Waverly Area Veterans Post due to the coronavirus.
On Monday, the 2021 incarnation of the annual salute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the United States of America, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2208, will be a full-blown ceremony.
The in-person ceremony will take place behind and inside the WAVP building without limitations in crowd size and following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, including masks being optional for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a wreath ceremony at the harbor along the Cedar River honoring Navy veterans lost at sea.
VFW Commander Don Ryan will dedicate the wreath, with a prayer by the Rev. Craig Hancock and the Navy Hymn played by members of the Waverly-Shell Rock band.
At 11 a.m., the full ceremony will take place inside the Great Hall of the post. Ryan will emcee the event with Hancock handling the invocation and benediction. This year, a pair of sisters will recite the traditional historical documents delivered during the ceremonies.
Lindee Rohne, the winner of the VFW’s Voice of Democracy essay contest, will read Gen. John A. Logan’s Memorial Day order. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, issued the order May 5, 1868, marking May 30 of that year “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during” the Civil War.
Afterwards, Jami Rohne, who won the VFW’s Patriots Pen contest, will recite the Gettysburg Address. It was originally presented by President Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 19, 1863, to dedicate the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Pennsylvania following the town’s namesake battle.
Ryan and Phil Trimble will deliver keynote addresses, followed by the monument ceremony by the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and Marine Corps League auxiliaries and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
At the end of both ceremonies, the WAVP honor guard will fire volleys, followed by Taps at the end of the WAVP ceremony played by Jeff Franzen and Kevin St. John.
VFW Quartermaster Charlie Meier told Waverly Newspapers it’s good to see everything has started to open up as COVID-19 cases have decreased over the past few months.
“We’ll be able to have it up (in the post) this year,” Meier said. “This year it’ll be in person, and they’ll be doing the wreath ceremony down at the harbor, and they’ll be able to do that again.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a great turnout.”
Meier said there isn’t expected to be any seating limitations, like what happened during the Veterans’ Day celebration. At that time, chairs were spaced 6 feet apart, as to adhere to social-distancing guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there was only about two-dozen attending, with many elder vets staying home for their protection.
No such restriction will be present for Memorial Day.
“My understanding … I think, now that things have opened up, we’ll have plenty of seating in there,” Meier said. “They can spread out if they want, but if there’s enough people, they can sit next to each other, the way we used to do it.”
The CDC recently announced those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can forego both masks and social distancing. However, those who either have not received their shots or only have been jabbed once with either the Pfizer or Moderna drugs should still mask up and keep their distance.
Fully vaccinated means two weeks have passed since the second of the two mRNA vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson shot had been administered and the body has developed the antibodies to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Also, following the ceremony, at approximately noon, the VFW and its auxiliary will host a lunch in the lower-level bar area.
Meier believes that Memorial Day will kick off an eventful summer both in the area and at the post.
“The club, business has picked up,” he said. “We’re having more people dine in now for meals for all of our organizations.
“Thursday nights, one of the veterans’ organizations sponsors a meal. There’s been more dine-ins now. Things are starting to pick up. Hopefully, this summer will be way better than it was last year.”