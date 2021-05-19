Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Memorial service honoring the life of John Rodney Roose will be held at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville, Iowa.

Tags

Trending Food Videos