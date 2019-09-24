I was driving home on a blustery, March afternoon with the wind pushing my truck around like a bully picking a fight on the school playground. I somehow managed to keep it between the ditches all the way to the destination I call home. I pulled into the driveway and parked the truck on the pad alongside the garage. Though homeward bound was mission accomplished, I just couldn’t let it go at that. I had the radio “fired up” like a jet engine with the oldies playing strong, so I adjusted the temperature control, got comfortable, and let the music take me back to my alternate address, the past. The tempestuous, inclement weather was no match for a warm truck with old songs belting through the speakers.
After a commercial talk up the next song to play was called “Joanne” by Michael Nesmith. Joanne was Nesmith’s first release in 1970 after the breakup of the Monkees. He was the one wearing the stocking hat in the middle of summer. It didn’t take much longer than my next breath to get all tangled up in a memory from that song. I followed the song back 50 years to a 12-year-old living in the country in Oelwein. Most every evening I could be found upstairs in my bedroom listening to the radio. I loved the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The radio station, KOEL AM 950, played all the songs a teenager wanted to hear back in the day.
On Thursday evenings, the DJ opened his show up to requests and dedications. Anyone could call in and request a song and dedicate it to someone. I thought it over and after hearing several other requests, I decided to give it a try. After experiencing scattered bouts of hesitation and several tries, I finally got through to the DJ. He asked for my request
“Joanne” by Michael Nesmith was my response. He then asked who I was dedicating it to, and my response was Deb. He then asked my name, and I told him “Jade.” Deb was my 12-year-old girlfriend at the time in seventh grade, and Jade was the name I went by in Maynard.
In retrospect it was kind of dumb to call in that request because I knew Deb wouldn’t be listening, or maybe that’s why I called it in in the first place. In any event, it was fun to hear my name on the radio.
The next day in school I told Deb that I put that request on the radio. As was expected, she was not listening. Later on in class that day a classmate handed me a note that was passed from across the room from Deb. I opened the note as inconspicuously as possible so the teacher wouldn’t see. The note read, “Kiss me I give green stamps.” Mercy, I said to myself. About then the teacher snatched the note from my hand. She read it to the class, “Kiss me I give green stamps.” This was embarrassing stuff for a 12-year-old. She asked me who wrote it and I didn’t want to get Deb in trouble, so I told her that my buddy Bob wrote it from across the room. He vehemently denied it. I think the teacher believed him.
Back in my truck, the song “Joanne” ended almost as fast as the 49 years that followed it. After such a good memory I waited for the next song. “The Age Of Aquarius” by the Fifth Dimension began to play. What a let down; I’ve never liked that song. What a terrible way to end such a beautiful memory.
Writer’s Note: S&H green stamps are a discontinued line of trading stamps created by Tom Sperry and Shelly Hutchinson (S&H). Customers received the stamps based on the amount of goods they purchased. They could be redeemed for products in the S&H catalogs. They were popular from the ‘30s until the ‘80s. They could be redeemed at a rate of 10 kisses for 1 penny, excuse me — 10 stamps for 1 penny.