I haven’t witnessed all of the changes in equipment as it relates to playing music these days but I’ve been playing songs since the mid ’60s.
Most everyone my age will remember the 78 RPM vinyl records, the 33 LP (Long Play) albums, as well as the 45 small vinyl records. My siblings and I received our first portable phonograph along with a 33 album to play in 1966.
I can still remember the album, a good one called The Monkees. Every song on that album was good. Back then we even got to watch The Monkees on TV. It was a fun show for a 10-year-old but “maximus” goofy to watch them now. I do still enjoy the songs they played on the show however.
The technology has changed dramatically in the last 50 years and the vinyl records have been replaced with CDs (small compact discs) and DVDs and such. Clearly they offer better sounding music.
The other night I wanted to journey back in time so I took the chance and opened the cabinet doors to my vast vinyl album collection. It’s been all of 30 years since I’ve played an old record but it’s not something you forget how to do. These days I play my music on compact disc equipment.
It was one of those “need my youth” nights so I set out to find it — by way of vinyl albums as my “north star” guiding light.
There was Creedence Clearwater, Tommy James, The Grass Roots, The Guess Who, and stacks of Neil Diamond records to name a few. I reached down and pulled from the stack a 45 record called “Shilo” by Neil Diamond. I held the record in both hands as if holding my heart in my finger tips.
While sitting at my bar with that record in my hand, my past became my future all over again. I pulled the 45 from it’s jacket and blew off the dust. I grabbed a Kleenex and the bottle of shaving lotion from the cabinet. I always cleaned my records with shaving lotion which cleaned out the grooves, evaporated fast, and smelled nice as an added bonus.
I decided to try to play the record so I bumped up the lights and powered up the phonograph. It’s been 30 years since I played that phonograph so I put a couple drops of oil on the turntable in advance.
I set the record in place, pulled the dust ball off of the needle and determined it was going to play fine. I had one thing yet to accomplish before I let the music lead me down the trail of yesterday. I didn’t want to go back alone so I poured a mixed drink (in a tall glass) to accompany me along the way. I turned up the stereo and listened to my life play out in song, as it was 48 years prior.
The music led me to a 13-year-old standing in the checkout line with my 89 cents to buy the latest Neil Diamond record called “Shilo” in 1970. I was aware that 89 cents was a lot of money for me but it was a small investment for the hopes and dreams the song would gift me in my years to come.
When I got home I ran up the stairs to my bedroom, loaded the phonograph, and ran a needle across my new record for as long as the electricity and my parents would allow. It wasn’t long before I memorized and analyzed the words to “Shilo.”
The meaning of the song as I determined it to be was a story about a lonely, young boy whose only friend was a girl he imagined in his mind called Shilo. The boy wanted to fly… she made him feel like he could. At some point according to the lyrics — she had to go, or in other words he outgrew that short fragment of time when you had an imaginary friend.
The trials and tribulations of life as an adult brought him distress and depression unlike his simplistic childhood days. He longed to go back to that little boy with an imaginary friend, as reflected in the last line, Shilo come today.
Shilo
Young child with dreams, dream every dream on your own
When children play, seems like you end up alone
Papa say’s he’d love to be with you, if he had the time
So you turn to the only friend you can find, there in your mind
Shilo when I was young, I used to call your name
When no one else would come, Shilo you always came-and we’d play
Young girl with fire, something said she understood
I wanted to fly, she made me feel like I could
Had a dream and it filled me with wonder, she had other plans
“Got to go” she said she knew that I’d understand
Yes, I understand
Shilo, when I was young, I used to call your name
When no one else would come, Shilo you always came… come today
I replayed that song play over and over that night to the point where my mixed drink became a rusty tin in “dry county.” I was able to go back in life if only for the time it takes to complete a passing night dream so I turned off the stereo and dimmed the lights.
As a kid, I always believed the lyrics to that song reflected my own life in large portion. I knew at 13 years old that if I were ever blessed with a daughter we would name her Shiloh. I believed as a part of my “future planning” I would add a silent “h” at the end for a poetic flare.
I could only imagine it then that I would one day be blessed with a daughter Shiloh as well as a small subdivision with the same name. Back then I was a 13-year-old with dreams as high as a bell tower and a long future ahead of me. Tonight, I’m a 60-year-old with a dream come true and reflections of a long past behind me.