Nominate citizens in your community to be recognized as Heroes Among Us!
This event is held each year to honor individuals who have gone above and beyond. You can find heroes in our schools and neighborhoods; serving as volunteers, in our care circles and working on the frontlines of health care.
Though 2020 has been challenging for many, this year has also created opportunities for individuals to help a friend, a family member, a stranger or an entire community. Heroes can be from anywhere in northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Categories include:
• Community Service
• Good Samaritan Adult (21+)
• Good Samaritan Youth (20 and younger)
• Medical/Health Care
• Military
• Environmental
• Public Safety
• Work Place
Submit nominations online by visiting MercyOne.org/heroes, or pick up nomination forms at the MercyOne Foundation offices located at Waterloo Medical Center and Cedar Falls Medical Center. Nominations are due by Friday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m.
The Heroes Among Us nomination committee will select winners to be recognized at a ceremony planned for Thursday, March 25, 2021. For questions, contact Diane Jorgensen by calling 319-272-7676, or emailing diane.jorgensen@mercyhealth.com.
Heroes Among Us is a fundraising program that benefits the MercyOne Foundations. Since the program began, more than $400,000 has been raised to benefit services at Cedar Falls Medical Center and Waterloo Medical Center.