MercyOne is pleased to announce the addition of General Surgery outreach to the community of Waverly. Adriane Argenio, MD, FACS, is now accepting new patients.
Dr. Argenio is a board-certified general surgeon who has seen patients in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area since 2018, and is looking forward to meeting more people in Waverly.
“I love the patient journey – helping people get better and be able to return to their lives,” Argenio said. “My focus is always on the patient and making sure you feel comfortable with the care you’re receiving.”
Patients will meet with Dr. Argenio for consultation at MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine, located at 217 20th St. NW, conveniently located just off Iowa Highway 3.
“We’re happy to welcome Dr. Argenio to our community,” said Jill Groth, director of Waverly clinic operations. “She is a highly-trained surgical specialist and we’re looking forward to making this outreach available to our local MercyOne patients.”
Dr. Adriane Argenio received her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, in 2013; and completed her General Surgery Residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, in 2018. She attained board certification from the American Board of Surgery in 2019.
She has a strong professional interest in hernia repair and robotic surgery, and holds membership in other professional societies, including Association of Women Surgeons, Iowa Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, Gold Humanism Honor Society, and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Argenio was accepted as Fellow in the American College of Surgeons last fall.
New and existing patients can schedule an appointment in Waverly by calling the Waterloo general surgery office at 319-272-5000.