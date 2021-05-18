Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, including three “5-star” hospitals in the MercyOne circle of care: MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Mercy Iowa City – an affiliate of MercyOne.
These MercyOne care locations are part of just 455 hospitals across the United States that received a 5-star ranking.
“Thank you to our physicians, providers and colleagues for their commitment to provide personalized and excellent care for our patients and communities across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne chief executive officer. “These five-star ratings from the CMS reinforces the quality of care and patient experiences we are honored to provide.”
Hospitals report data to CMS, which assigns the Overall Hospital Quality Star ratings. A star rating summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital: mortality, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience, timely and effective care.
MercyOne also has three locations that received a 4-star rating: MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.