Podcast listeners, there’s a new series to add to your favorite player.
It’s called “Your Best Life,” powered by MercyOne. Join our experts us as we discuss many various topics about living well – everything from exercise and strength training, to concussions and flu shots!
A podcast is a series of audio episodes, available to download on your internet browser or by using any of a number of different podcast apps.
“This is a great new way of reaching out to our consumers,” said Sheri Purdy, wellness manager for MercyOne Northeast Iowa and one of the podcast hosts. “There are so many questions about health and wellness. This is a great opportunity to see what our consumers want to know more about, and we can give them our expertise on the questions they have.”
The new MercyOne podcast is recorded and produced in Waterloo, with plans to include experts from all across the MercyOne statewide network.
“Your Best Life” is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast players. You can also listen in your computer’s internet browser by visiting www.mercyone.org/podcast.