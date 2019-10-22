Going to work or school during the day may present challenges to staying up to date with regular check-ups to manage your health. That’s why MercyOne is excited to launch evening hours in Waverly beginning Monday, Nov. 4.
MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine will be open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Friday to fit your busy lifestyle.
“We’re available with convenient hours you need, and the comprehensive care you deserve, without having to take time off from work or school,” said Jill Groth, director of Waverly clinic operations. “We’re able to schedule your entire family for routine physicals, medication follow-ups, well-child exams, immunizations and acute needs. We look forward to seeing you!”
Same day and walk-in appointments are available. Full lab services are also available in the evening.
Jessica Boevers, MD, Lee Fagre, MD, Tim Horrigan, MD, and Mary Jo Stromberg, ARNP, are available for evening appointments by calling 319-352-9500. MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine is located at 217 20th St. NW, just off Iowa Highway 3.