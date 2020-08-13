MercyOne Northeast Iowa is pleased to announce the opening of MercyOne Waverly Physical Therapy. The clinic is located at 211 20th Street and welcomed its first appointments on Monday, Aug. 10.
“We’re happy to provide physical therapy to Waverly and the surrounding area,” said clinic supervisor Angie Westendorf. “We can offer the therapy you need in a convenient location close to home.”
This clinic is staffed by Michael Donovitch, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. “I am excited for this opportunity to launch MercyOne’s newest therapy clinic in Waverly!” he said. “I want to motivate you to achieve therapy goals you didn’t think were possible — whether you need help with balance and strength, rehabbing after surgery, or even headaches and dizziness.”
Individuals in need of physical therapy can schedule an appointment with Michael Donovitch at MercyOne Waverly Physical Therapy by calling 319-272-7200. The physical therapy clinic is located just a few storefronts away from MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine.