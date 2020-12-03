MercyOne Waterloo Foundation has received a more than $18,000 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization serving the Cedar Valley by developing resources to support health care needs of individuals served in all areas of the hospital. This year we were excited to learn our requests were fully funded.
“It’s simply amazing when you have funding partners wanting to support colleagues, providers and patients with the very latest technology,” said Joe Surma, MercyOne Waterloo Foundation manager. “It’s been a difficult year for many organizations, so to find out Variety wanted to fully fund our project, we felt extremely fortunate and blessed.”
The Variety grant will be used in part to fund two Spot Vision screeners for MercyOne pediatrics clinics. “Every year 5% of children younger than five develop vision abnormalities. The new spot screener will provide for early detection at a much younger age,” said Dr. Jodi Van Sickle, pediatrician at MercyOne. “This screener makes vision screening much easier and quicker.”
The grant also will fund AccuVein technology at MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center. The AccuVein uses infrared technology to illuminates an individual’s vein structure on the patient’s skin. “This equipment will decrease the number of needle sticks our little ones will have to endure,” said Alissa Hanson, patient care manager at MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center. “AccuVein allows quicker IV access, giving our colleagues more time to focus on the care of our neonates and work with their parents.”
“We are so thankful to be able to provide funding to MercyOne Waterloo Foundation for much-needed medical equipment,” said Robyn Rieckhoff, Eastern Iowa director, Variety – the Children’s Charity. “This year has been difficult for many, and we are very grateful to be able to continue providing for children and families in need in this setting.”
Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children. For more information on Variety grants and programs, please visit varietyiowa.com.