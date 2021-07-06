MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency is seeking participants who have early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease to take part in a clinical trial of a new medication.
The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 research project is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of a study medication in people with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The study is looking for people aged 60-85 years old with memory loss that has worsened during the past six months or more.
“There are very limited therapies and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency. “What’s exciting about this study is that it will be the pivotal trial for this study medication.”
More than 6 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease causes a slight but noticeable decline in cognitive abilities. It involves problems with memory, thinking, language and judgment skills. The causes and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease are not yet understood, but clinical research studies like the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 are committed to finding the answers. Study-related care at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center will be provided at no cost to participants.
“Those who participate in the study will get access to the most advanced, cutting edge,” Dr. Hoehns said.
To learn more about becoming a participant, contact Sarah Larson at 319-272-2530 or sarah.larson@mercyhealth.com; or Melissa Petersen at 319-272-2539 or melissa.petersen@mercyhealth.com.