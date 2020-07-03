Due to the number of asymptomatic positive cases and increased exposures in the community, MercyOne will return to a No Visitors policy at all hospitals in the Northeast Iowa region beginning Friday, July 3.
This decision is not easy, but necessary for the protection of our patients, their families, the communities we serve and our workforce. The No Visitors policy will be in effect at Waterloo Medical Center, Cedar Falls Medical Center, and Oelwein Medical Center. Leaders at MercyOne Northeast Iowa continue to review and evaluate COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
Exemptions to the No Visitors policy will be considered for patients receiving end of life care, maternity units, and children admitted to the hospital. For these exceptions, only one visitor that passes screening will be allowed per patient.
The community should continue to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask or face shield
• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze
• Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
• If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Disinfect surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
If you experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, call your primary care provider before visiting a medical office. If you think you've been exposed but are not having symptoms, isolate at home and follow CDC guidelines. Learn more at MercyOne.org/covid19.