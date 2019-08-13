Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MercyOne is providing three upcoming opportunities for women to receive free mammograms. The Free Mammo Nights will take place on Aug. 22 at Oelwein Medical Center, Oct. 24 at Waterloo Medical Center and Nov. 7 at Cedar Falls Medical Center.

“We know cost can be a barrier for many women scheduling a mammogram,” says Kelly Flaucher, Supervisor of Breast Care Services at MercyOne. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”

The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Appointments for free mammograms are available from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Oelwein and Cedar Falls events and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo event. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.

The event is being financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.

Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call (319) 292-2225 to schedule an appointment.

About MercyOne

MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. At more than 20,000 colleagues strong, MercyOne makes health the highest priority. The system’s medical centers, clinics and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond. Headquartered in central Iowa, MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) and Trinity Health – two of the country’s foremost, not-for-profit Catholic health organizations. For more information, please visit www.MercyOne.org.

About MercyOne Northeast Iowa

MercyOne’s northeast Iowa region is a faith-based 511-bed, not-for-profit health care provider with medical centers in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Oelwein. Services in the region also include more than 40 primary care and specialty care clinics. After 140 years of service to northeast Iowa, the region became part of MercyOne in 2016 to continue the tradition of providing personalized care.

