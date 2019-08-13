MercyOne is providing three upcoming opportunities for women to receive free mammograms. The Free Mammo Nights will take place on Aug. 22 at Oelwein Medical Center, Oct. 24 at Waterloo Medical Center and Nov. 7 at Cedar Falls Medical Center.
“We know cost can be a barrier for many women scheduling a mammogram,” says Kelly Flaucher, Supervisor of Breast Care Services at MercyOne. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Appointments for free mammograms are available from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Oelwein and Cedar Falls events and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo event. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.
The event is being financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call (319) 292-2225 to schedule an appointment.