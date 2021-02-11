MercyOne surgical teams in Northeast Iowa have upgraded to the latest robotic technology with da Vinci Xi surgical system.
The da Vinci system translates your surgeon’s hand movements in real time, bending and rotating instruments while performing the procedure.
Surgeons from MercyOne’s general surgery and OB/GYN teams are already working with the new robotic system.
“The da Vinci Xi allows a lot of flexibility for different specialties,” said Dr. Adriane Argenio, a general surgeon at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “We are able to get more range of motion out of our instruments which is very helpful when we’re doing certain surgeries.”
Dr. Scott Hinze agrees: “We’re able to complete pretty complicated surgeries without large incisions,” he said. “The da Vinci vision system delivers highly-magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area.”
Minimally invasive procedures with robotic surgery provide several benefits including smaller incisions, an earlier discharge from the hospital, faster recovery time, and less medication required to cope with pain.
With the upgrade to da Vinci Xi system, surgeons at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center have access to state-of-the-art technology not found in most hospitals in Iowa. “We’re only the second hospital in Iowa to have the newest generation of vessel sealing offered by the da Vinci system,” said Dr. Scott Hinze. “This means we’re able to perform our procedures with less bleeding and reduce pain for the patient during recovery.”
Patients interested in minimally invasive robotic surgery should consult with their primary care provider to see if a referral to a MercyOne surgeon is appropriate. For more information about our surgery teams, visit MercyOne.org.