MercyOne Foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo have kicked off a yard sign fundraiser to support our local health care heroes on the frontline. Yard sign sales have already generated more than $2,400 for the COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps obtain personal protective equipment and other pandemic health care needs.
“The community generosity has simply been amazing — from donated food, drinks and PPE to cash donations,” reflected Joe Surma, MercyOne Foundation Manager. “A yard sign is another way you can help, as well as show support on your front lawn. We are hoping to see these signs in all the communities we serve.”
Orders will continue throughout the month of May. Members of the community can order online and pay by credit card by visiting www.mercyone.org/northeastiowa/giving/yard-sign-fundraiser. Signs can also be purchased using cash or check. Please call the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation office at 319-272-7676 for more information.
“Thank you to everyone who has already ordered signs,” said Surma. “Words cannot begin to describe how thankful we are to have so many people in our corner supporting our health care workers on the frontlines.”