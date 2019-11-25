Mervin Sassmann, 95, of Denver, and formerly of Tripoli and Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa.
Mervin was born July 31, 1924, in Tripoli, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Lydia (Westendorf) Sassmann. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek. He graduated from Readlyn High School. Mervin was a longtime milk hauler for Potter Siding Creamery. He also farmed the family farm outside of Tripoli for many years. On September 12, 1981, he was united in marriage to Florence (Buls) Buchholz. Mervin enjoyed golfing, camping and attending blue grass festivals. He especially enjoyed time with his family.
Mervin is survived by his sister, Marian (Darrel) Brandt of Cedar Falls, three nephews, Paul (Janice) Thurm of Waverly, Dennis (Mary) Thurm of Denver and James (Phyllis) Thurm of Rapid City, South Dakota, a step-son, Larry Buchholz of Cedar Falls, two step-granddaughters, Brittany (Cameron) Argotsinger and Heather (Jason) Graf, three step-great grandchildren, Carson and Aubrey Graf and Claire Argotsinger, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Florence, sister, Esther Thurm, brother-in-law, Elmer Thurm, and a step-daughter-in-law, Mary Buchholz.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Rev. Craig Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be directed to the Denver Sunset Home and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379