At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Metropolitan Brass Quintet will present their long history of making high quality music that appeals to a wide variety of listeners at Wilder Park.
The group boasts a 500-piece repertoire. They have performed at The Falls water park and Overman Park in Cedar Falls with repeat appearances at Allison’s Wilder Park, Allison.
Popcorn, tacos in a bag, maid-rites, pies, cupcakes and drinks are available. Reminder that many people tell us how fortunate we are to the quality concerts at Allison. Only a few of “small” towns have that privilege. Bring a lawn chair.