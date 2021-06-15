On Feb. 25, The Contest organizers recognized Brian Meyer for his “longtime, enthusiastic and good-natured participation” in The Contest.
He’s been in The Contest since at least 2002 and probably more. Just to give you an idea of how long that is, there are only two other growers in the historical records going back 20 years that might beat out Brian for longest Contest participants. They are both fellow Vernon Award winners nicknamed “The Big Shoe” and “RL” or Dave Schumacher and Ron Leistikow.
Brian obviously has the “long-time” part of this award covered. As for being “enthusiastic” – from raising successful children to auctioning pies at the Bremer County Fair Scrambles to Grump Days parade play-by-play, Brian does not do anything half-heartedly. Finally, who wouldn’t be “good natured” when bringing home hardware almost every year of The Contest?
Brian has the heart of a champion! He’s finished in the top three yields 16 times since 2002. Of those 16 times, he’s finished first place seven times. That includes this year when he finished first in conventional beans and first in no-till corn. Two Grand Champion plaques and the Vernon Award.