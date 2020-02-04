Meyer Pharmacy of Waverly is pleased to announce their upcoming building remodel. Construction is planned from February to July, and the pharmacy will remain open throughout the entire project.
“We’ve been going through a strategic planning process, looking ahead to what the next 5-10 years will bring to healthcare,” said Ryan Frerichs, pharmacist and co-owner of Meyer Pharmacy. “Our customer focus group this summer provided great feedback. We heard loud and clear that our customers appreciate a patient experience that is warm, welcoming and friendly, with pharmacists and staff who know their name. Our new floor plan is designed with that in mind.”
The remodeled pharmacy will feature enhanced patient privacy, an expanded Home Medical department, multiple waiting rooms including a kids play area, easily accessible public restrooms and improved, expanded prescription fulfillment.
“Since the last major remodel was in 1993, Ryan and I are excited for the opportunity to improve the patient experience while bringing a refreshed, updated design into the pharmacy,” said Kate Frerichs, co-owner of Meyer Pharmacy.
During construction, prescription services and home medical equipment services will continue to serve patients as usual. To allow for needed construction space requirements, most of the greeting cards and gifts will be temporarily removed. Gifts and some greeting cards will return to the store once construction is complete.
“We want to reassure our patients that we are open during the remodel,” said Frerichs. “We also encourage everyone to take advantage of our convenient Curbside Service, free mailing service or free prescription delivery. If you live within the city limits of Allison, Charles City, Clarksville, Janesville, Greene, Nashua, Plainfield, Shell Rock or Waverly, we can come to you!”
Meyer Pharmacy has been serving northeast Iowa since 1913. Located in College Towne Plaza between Wartburg College and the Waverly Health Center, they offer full pharmacy services, an extensive home medical department and unique gifts. They are proud to be locally owned and customer-focused. Visit meyerpharmacy.com or call 319-352-3120 for more information.