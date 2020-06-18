St. Paul’s Lutheran School principal Kris Meyer has recently announced her retirement from her position on her Facebook page.
Meyer has been with St. Paul’s for the last five years and has been in education since 1989 formally, with teaching preschool prior to then.
I have had the honor of working with the most fabulous staff over the last five years!” Meyer said in her post. “I took them so deeply into my heart and take them with me as I retire never to be forgotten and always to be loved.
“We stepped off the path of leader and staff and start a new path as friends.￼ I love you St. Paul’s Lutheran School staff, stay curious and be grateful! You are resilient, strong, and so very kind.”