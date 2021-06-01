A Waverly businesswoman is the newly elected representative for Waverly’s Ward 2.
Julie Meyers, who owns Design 360 and Decorating Den, won 164, becoming the third councilwoman to serve on the present council.
The results will be canvassed by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors at 1 p.m. on June 7.
John Baber, a retired Iowa state trooper, and Mike Hangartner, an operator at Cambrex in Charles City, also vied for the seat. Baber garnered 89 and Hangartner 15.
A total of 269 were cast.
Meyers will serve out the remainder of the term for Kris Glaser, who left town in his line of work, and the council decided to hold a special election rather than have the mayor appoint a representative.
In interviews with Waverly Newspapers, the candidates all said they would have a steep learning curve, but Baber and Hangartner said that they would like to revisit the lane configuration on Bremer Avenue, while Meyers took a broader approach to Waverly’s issues, saying that her business experience would come in handy on the council.
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 47 votes had been cast from the 1,457 registered voters in the ward, according to Susie LaRue, the deputy commissioner of elections.
Five election workers at the Civic Center in the City Hall building assisted voters. Shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. the three-member absentee board fulfilled their obligations.
In November, Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as the at-large seat, and the mayor’s job will be on the ballot. Waverly Newspapers has reached out to all current council members and the mayor to find out what their plans are.