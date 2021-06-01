A Waverly businesswoman is the newly elected representative for Waverly’s Ward 2.
Julie Meyers, who owns Design 360 at Decorating Den, won 61% or 164 votes in the June 1 special election, becoming the third woman to serve on the present council.
She will be sworn in at the beginning of the June 7 council meeting, the first in-person session since March 16, 2020, due to the pandemic, Mayor Adam Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers.
A total of 269 votes were cast in the ward with 1,457 registered voters.
Retired Iowa State Trooper John Baber and an operator at Cambrex in Charles City Mike Hangartner, also vied for the seat. Baber garnered 31% or 89 votes, and Hangartner 5.6% or 15 votes.
Meyers will serve out the remainder of the term for Kris Glaser, who relocated to the Des Moines-area for work, and the council decided to hold a special election rather than have the mayor appoint a representative.
In interviews with Waverly Newspapers, all of the candidates said they would have a steep learning curve as they turn their attention to the business of local governance, but Baber and Hangartner were clear that among other things, they would like to revisit the lane configuration on Bremer Avenue, while Meyers took a broader approach to Waverly’s issues, saying that her business experience would come in handy on the council.
MEYERS RESPONDS PUBLICLY TO UNSIGNED MAILED POSTCARD SAYING A VOTE FOR HER IS A ‘VOTE BACKWARD’
Meyers won the seat convincingly — 50% plus one was needed to avoid a runoff — despite an unsigned postcard which was sent to registered voters in the ward, alleging, without any proof, that if elected, she would cast votes similar to two former council women.
In her response, posted on her campaign Facebook page, “Julie Meyers for Waverly City Council,” on Saturday, Meyers said she was confounded by the tactics of the anonymous writer “who would go to such lengths to sabotage a campaign for a position that brings with it only a modicum of power and even less glory.”
Meyers, who stumbled upon the postcard as it was addressed to her neighbor, but mistakenly ended up in her mailbox, said she decided to go public with the message because “it needs to be called out for what it is, and then we need to move on.”
“I spent enough of the first 10 or 12 years of my life stressing about bullies, and once I reached adulthood I vowed that I would never again allow them to live rent-free in my brain, nor would I ever allow any human that I raised to engage in such behavior,” Meyers said.
“The allegations on this postcard are, quite simply, ridiculous. I do not know Kathy Olson or Edie Waldstein exceptionally well on a personal level, however what I know of them is that they are both smart, hard-working, caring women who have put themselves forward to serve the people of our community, just as every other past and present civic servant has done.
“Whether one agrees with every single vote they have cast or not, they have served our city well. Neither one of them has ever said a single thing to me to try and influence the way that I will carry out my role on City Council; they have only offered cursory wisdom about their own experiences with making a City Council run, as have at least three other former council members from all ideological backgrounds.
“While I greatly admire anyone who has run this gauntlet before and welcome whatever wisdom they are willing to offer me, I, and I alone, am running my campaign, and I, and I alone will determine what kind of council member I will be. Full stop.”
Candidate Baber denounced the postcard tactics on his official Facebook page, and Mike Hangartner reached out to Meyers to assure her he had nothing to do with the postcard.
“I choose to believe that all three of us maintained the ethics that the voters of Waverly deserve,” Meyers told Waverly Newspapers after the election.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers, Meyers said she wants her presence on the council to help “overcome the divisiness of the past.”
“In our society in the past few years, we have become very tribal and that percolates down to the local level,” she said. “A 100% of the people are not going to agree on every issue 100%, however, I would like to see us not get stuck in the tribalism, but be able to work together.”
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 47 votes had been cast in the ward, according to Susie LaRue, the deputy commissioner of elections.
Five election workers at the Waverly Civic Center helped voters. Shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. the three-member absentee board fulfilled their obligations.
The vote will be canvassed by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors at 1 p.m. on June 7.
FORMER MAYOR, COMMUNITY, CONGRATULATE MEYERS
In her first interview with Waverly Newspapers declaring her candidacy, Meyers said she will be guided by transparency and integrity, and she will do her own independent reading, reflection and listening before casting a vote.
On her official campaign page, she posted a thank-you message to the voters after the election.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the show of support from Waverly Ward 2 voters yesterday!” she wrote on Wednesday. “You have my word that I will do everything in my power to represent you well, and to always act in the best interest of this awesome community!!!”
Former Mayor Dean Soash congratulated Meyers as soon as the results were announced.
“You will be a great representative for the second ward,” Dean Soash wrote.
Meyers said candidate Mike Hangartner reached out to congratulate her right away.
Kris Glaser, the former councilman whose term Meyers will now serve until 2024, which is when the original term expires.
“I am very relieved that Ward 2 is in such good hands, with someone who will represent them well and also speak to the needs of the downtown businesses,” Glaser told Waverly Newspapers.
In November, Wards 1, 3 and 5, as well as one of the two at-large seats, and the mayor’s job will be on the ballot. Waverly Newspapers has reached out to all current council members and the mayor to find out what their plans are.