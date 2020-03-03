Michael Harold Dempsey, 80, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Michael was born on February 5, 1940, the son of Harold and Verna (Jensen) Dempsey in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School. On June 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to Rosalie Fuller at St. John’s Lutheran Church Maxfield rural Denver, Iowa. Mike worked at a lumberyard and farmed.
He enjoyed going to his grandkids sporting events, going to coffee with his friends, farming, fishing and tractor rides.
Survivors are his daughter, Karlene (Bill) Hummel of Jesup, Iowa; two sons, Kirk (Iva) Dempsey of Appleton, Wisconsin and Kevin (Robert) Dempsey/Carter of Peoria, Arizona; 4 grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Formanek, Kylea (Nick) Brautigam, Dominik and Marek Dempsey; 4 great grandsons, Maverick, Brooks, Nicholas and Kash and special friend, Wilma Sola, her daughters, Hazel and Bobbi Jo and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Dempsey; nephew, Michael Dempsey; aunt, Evelyn and uncle, Clarence Ducker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community or to the Dempsey family. Online condolences for Mike may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Dempsey family with arrangements. 319-352-1187