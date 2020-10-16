Michael “Mike” Joseph Fay, 57, of Waverly, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Mike was born September 20, 1963, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of John and Edna (Franzen) Fay. He was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. He graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1982. He then attended NICC in Calmar, earning a degree in auto mechanics. He worked for several farmers and Ford dealerships. On July 25, 1992, he was united in marriage to Anita Platten at Immaculate Conception Church in Sumner. The couple would later divorce. In January of 1997 he began working at John Deere in Waterloo working in several capacities, most notably assembly and inspection, and remained there until the time of his passing.
Mike was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. He was fun-loving, humorous and hard working. He was known by family and friends as a jokester, always pulling off a trick or poking fun. His life was highlighted by constant shenanigans. As a child he led his horse into the house, up the stairs, and into his room. Later, he would drive his motorcycle through the house, just because he could. He had a dirt track that offered a convenient place to ride motorcycles and four-wheelers, however, the yard was never off limits. He encouraged donuts in the yard because it cut down on the mowing! “Whatever Flips Your Trigger” was his answer to many questions.
Mike’s dedication to his family and friends was shown many ways, from fixing cars to fishing trips. He had a heart of gold and was constantly working to help those in need. In his free time, he loved spending time with family and time in the kitchen where he grilled the best steaks and baked the best cookies. “Mike’s Cookies” were famous amongst friends and family.
Mike is survived by his three children; Katie (Nick Poppe), of Sumner, Kristie Fay, of Waverly, and Kurt Fay of Denver, one grandson, Deklen Poppe, seven brothers and sisters; Joanne (Bob) Huss, of Goodlettesville, Tennessee, Frank Fay, of McComb, Illinois, Christine (Ed) Tibesar, of Cedar Rapids, James (Barbara) Fay, of Waverly, John (Joyce) Fay, of Waverly, Barbara (Jay) Hageman, of Decorah, and David Fay, of Fredericksburg, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters; Diane and Kathy Fay.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. David Wathier presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with a Scripture Service to be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
