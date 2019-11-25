MidAmerican Energy Company today announced plans to begin constructing publicly accessible electric vehicle fast-charging stations in five Iowa cities by the end of this year, and 13 more next year, including nearly a dozen “ultra-fast” chargers.
By the end of next month, MidAmerican Energy will begin to install 50 kilowatt direct-current fast chargers in Clarinda, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Sheldon and Waterloo. Next year, the company will install 50 kW chargers in Altoona and Carroll.
Also next year, MidAmerican Energy plans to install 160 kW DC ultra-fast chargers in more heavily traveled corridors in Avoca, Davenport, Early, Fort Dodge and Waterloo. MidAmerican Energy is working with other communities for six additional sites, including two near Des Moines, which the company will announce when it finalizes agreements.
DC fast-chargers, with two charging plugs per station, can generally provide an electric vehicle with an 80% charge in less than 40 minutes. DC ultra-fast chargers can provide the same charge in half the time, depending on certain factors.
In late July, MidAmerican Energy announced a first-of-its kind effort in Iowa to build a fast-charger network throughout the state. The company chose locations within roughly 50 miles of each other to address electric vehicle range anxiety and promote electric vehicle adoption statewide.
“MidAmerican Energy is now breaking ground on a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle charging network in Iowa,” Andrew Lewis, MidAmerican Energy lead engineer, said. “We expect to complete our first DC fast-charging site next month. Throughout next year we’ll add more fast-charging sites as well as ultra-fast chargers, which we’re really excited about,” Lewis added. “This network will benefit our customers, host communities, travelers and the environment.”
Site hosts to operate charging stationsMidAmerican Energy has contracted with Los Angeles-based Greenlots to install charging stations and provide payment systems at host locations. MidAmerican Energy will establish and maintain the charging stations while the site hosts will operate them. Customers pay the usage fee, set by the site host and consistent with state laws and regulations, through a payment card or Greenlots app.
Charging network locationsThe 18 charging stations will be within MidAmerican Energy’s service territory, with a focus on the Interstate 80, Interstate 29 and Highway 20 corridors. The chargers will be compatible with nearly all electric vehicles.
50 kW DC fast-charging stations to begin construction by Dec. 31:
• Clarinda: Casey’s General Store, 1107 S. 16th St.
• Emmetsburg: Casey’s General Store, 2406 Main St.
• Fort Dodge: Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St.
• Sheldon: Fareway, 2603 Park St.
• Waterloo: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
50 kW DC fast-charging station to be built in 2020:
• Altoona: Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, 3590 Prairie Fire Drive NW
• Carroll: site under negotiation
160 kW DC ultra-fast charging stations to be built in 2020:
• Avoca: Casey’s General Store, 1019 N. Chestnut St.
• Davenport: site under negotiation
• Early: Casey’s General Store, 2245 Karr Ave.
• Fort Dodge: site under negotiation
• Waterloo: Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr.
• Six additional sites under negotiation
Electric vehicle and charger rebatesTo further promote electric vehicle adoption in Iowa, MidAmerican Energy began offering electric vehicle and charging station rebates to its customers earlier this year.
The company provides $500 rebates to residential customers who buy or lease a new electric vehicle.
The company also offers $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase “level 2” charging stations, which generally charge electric vehicles in 4-8 hours.
Rebate information is available on the company’s website at MidAmericanEnergy.com.