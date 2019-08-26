After 76 days of enjoying the summer, approximately 750 Waverly-Shell Rock fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students gathered outside the middle school building in their back-to-school finery.
The younger two classes of students lined up outside of the north side of the building, while the elder ones were near the south commons entrance. Some were eager to start the school year, while others, especially the fifth-graders, were nervous to go into the new environment. A few wondered why the school year started on a Friday.
No matter the mood of the kids, Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner was ready to get the show going.
Langner, who is in his fourth year leading the intermediate students, said the day is an exciting one for him, the staff and students.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome over 750 kids to school,” Langner said. “The teachers had three or four days to get prepped and get them here.
“Already, I can see that it’s 8:22 (a.m.), and kids are already in their classes, so parents should feel good about the process. Our new fifth-graders are in their lockers already, they’re putting their things away, and things are going really well.”
Much of Day One involved getting oriented with the surroundings for the younger kids and for the seventh- and eighth-graders to get their Chromebooks signed in.
And then around 9 a.m., the entire student body entered the auditorium to get pep talks from their peers and Langner, and finishing with faculty members performing a dance to “Git Up” by Blanco Brown. Eventually, many of the students joined in, either at their seats, in the aisles or on stage.
Langner said it was a way to get the kids settled in, and he knew that some of the fifth-graders were anxious.
Lynston Souhrada, who made the jump from West Cedar to the middle school this year, said her new surroundings are a lot bigger than what she’s used to.
“(I hope to) make a lot of new friends,” Souhrada said. “I want to learn more about subjects that I’m not as well at.”
She added that writing is her favorite subject in school.
“I just like how I can write what I want to and write stories,” she said.
Her classmate, Elijah Wheeler, appreciates the newness of being in middle school.
“I’m excited, kind of,” Wheeler said. “(I would like to) help people if they need opening up their locker and stuff.”
Meanwhile, many of his peers were trying to memorize their locker combinations. Student Emma Leohr was one of those who were having difficulties with figuring out how to dial in the numbers in order to open her personal storage unit for the next 180 school days.
As she struggled, special education teacher Jessica Bloker was doing her best to instruct Leohr that she is to turn the dial twice in one direction to get to the first number, once in the opposite direction before going to the second number, and then back the initial way to get to the third number. However, the youngster was getting frustrated.
It was then Langner to the rescue, as the principal used his master key to open the locker and then jimmy the lock to allow Leohr to memorize the combination without being locked out from her supplies.
On the other side of the building, the eighth-graders were getting similarly set up for the 2019-20 academic year. Noah Frazell and Braylon Ackerman were in Penny Toay’s Team GR8 language arts classroom setting up their netbook computers.
Being among the big men on campus is a different experience for them.
“It’s just one more grade up,” Frazell said. “It’s going to be different from seventh grade, because you’re older.”
Ackerman added he’s looking forward to the experience.
“I’m just ready to move on and keep going with academics and, I guess, progressing,” Ackerman said.
However, Maya Schneiderman wasn’t ready to come to school on Friday.
“I don’t really want to be (among) the oldest people,” Schneiderman admitted.
On the flip side, Addy Schut has a more positive take on her new status.
“I think we can be like leaders and help other people,” Schut said.
Langner said his top expectation for the students he’s leading was to have a great experience.
“We want them to enjoy middle school and come here for four years and really smile every day,” he said. “Enjoy it, meet new kids, and, again, learn from their teachers.”
He added seeing the current eighth-graders complete their middle-school journey after watching them come in during his first year as the building’s principal — after a few years of being the associate principal at the high school following the retirement of Roger Wilcox in 2016 — is exciting for him personally.
“It’s also an opportunity for our fifth-graders to have a better opportunity moving in (this year),” he said. “We’ve changed a lot of things. We’ve made it better for them, and I can already tell they’re comfortable and ready to go to school.”
And the eighth-graders have high praise for their principal.
“Mr. Langer is a great leader,” Frazell said. “He’s run the school really well.”
Ackerman added that Langer does what he needs to do.
“He’s also fun,” he added. “He’s not a mean principal. He’s really nice, and all around just a really good guy.”
Schneiderman said Langner has been consistent throughout her time as a student at the middle school
“He’s kept the same thing, and he doesn’t change it,” Schneiderman said. “We know what always to expect.”
Schut agreed with her classmate’s position.
“We know all of the expectations,” she said, “and it’s like it’s pretty easy once you get to know it.”
Langner appreciates his students’ feelings over his leadership.
“I know how much I’ve changed and how much I’ve improved and focused on myself and working with this staff to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for kids,” he said. “It’s not without their help and support, because we do show up every day and try to give our best.
“I’ve learned from them, and they’ve learned from me, and it’s fun to see them as eighth-graders, and it’s sad to see them leave.”