Most of us could not imagine walking miles to quench our thirst. We simply walk to our sink and fill up a glass or go to the nearest grocery store and purchase a water bottle.
But for those living in rural Africa, obtaining water is not as easy as turning the tap or driving a few blocks.
Middle schoolers from Waverly-Shell Rock School District and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School learned how arduous it is for their peers in rural Africa to access water during a joint experiential learning activity May 12.
Walking from the middle school to the Cedar River in order to fill their water bottles, milk jugs and jerry cans, students got a sense of what it must be like to make a similar journey several times a day in order to secure water for their families.
Students had read author Linda Sue Park’s book, “A Long Walk To Water,” as an inspiration. Nominated for the 2012-13 Lamplighter Award, the book follows South Sudanese young adults, Nya and Salva, who encounter and overcome numerous obstacles to gather water for themselves and their families.
The book depicts a reality rural African families live in.
But for the Waverly students, it was a learning experience that resonated with them.
For sixth-grader Harper Keith, this understanding came as a benefit from the learning activity.
“I now see that it is going to be more difficult to carry my water jug back to the school now that it is full,” Harper said. “It is even harder for the women in ‘A Long Walk To Water,’ who carry much larger jugs, for even farther distances than we are today.”
Now in its second year in Waverly, the event has become an educational platform for Water to Thrive, a faith-based non-profit out of Austin, Texas, focused on bringing clean, safe water to rural African communities in need.
In its 12 years of work, Water to Thrive has provided more than 1,100 wells to rural African communities, benefiting more than 600,000 individuals.
Water to Thrive Board of Directors and Ambassador Ed Scharlau played a crucial role in founding the original organization, as well as bringing it to the community.
Following success in the 2011-12 Wartburg College Wells fundraising campaign, Wartburg Water to Thrive was born with the assistance of several students in the fall of 2013.
Scharlau, a Wartburg alumnus, couldn’t have been happier to add dedicated student volunteers, who assisted middle schoolers throughout the afternoon.
Danielle Mummelthei, a sixth-grade teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, has previously taken her students to an event supporting “A Long Walk To Water.”
“We went to an event this past fall and all the students loved it, so we knew we had to come out today and support the cause, she said.
When volunteers and students’ assorted water jugs topped off, the group began its venture back to the middle school.
Students chatted and laughed as they walked with their bottles filled with Cedar River water.
“I can’t believe people actually have to drink water this dirty,” one student said. “I wonder if the school is going to make us drink this when we get back?”
“I sure hope not,” another replied.
Donations to Water to Thrive to support further well installations can be made by visiting: https://www.watertothrive.org/donate/.