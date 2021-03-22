Mildred Eggleston died March 19, 2021, at the age of 91. According to her wishes, she has been cremated.
Mildred was born October 16, 1929 in Waverly, Iowa, daughter of Herbert and Louise Krueger Harmening. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1947 and was a secretary at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly for ten years.
In 1957, Mildred married Roger Eggleston in Des Moines, Iowa, which was their home for five years before moving to Iowa City. In 1977, she returned to the work force as a secretary at University Hospitals and Clinics, retiring in 1990.
Survivors include her three children: Tom (Pam) Eggleston, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Ann Eggleston, of Houston, Texas; and Amy (Kirk) Cox, of Des Moines. Her four grandchildren are Ryan and Hailey Eggleston, and Ben and Emily Cox. Also surviving are a special sister, Marlys Berg and husband Donald, of Waverly, Iowa, and a sister-in-law Carole Harmening, of Athens, Illinois. Mildred was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her beloved Roger, her parents, three sisters and three brothers. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
A time for family and friends to come together to remember Mildred's life will be held at a later date to be announced.