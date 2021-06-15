Miss Christine is returning to Allison for a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Wilder Park, Allison.
The band, led by Christine Moad, will play original songs covering a span from 1960 to present.
Christine graduated from Berklee College of Music with a degree in Bass Performance. She worked as an International touring assist in Nashville.
Christine returned to Iowa in 2017 and has performed across the country with the Iowa based band.
Anyone interested in an open mic performance should contact Randy Moad at 6:30 p.m. at the park.
Vendor Lizzy Lous, Clarksville, will sell maid-rites, walking tacos, hotdogs, pies, cupcakes, etc. Park Board will sell popcorn and variety of drinks. Bring a lawn chair.