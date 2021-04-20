CEDAR FALLS – Derek Krebsbach has harped on finishing in the offensive third. Whether it be set plays or simply putting the ball into the back the net, the Waverly-Shell Rock coach hasn’t seen his team capitalize enough on a consistent basis.
That same problem popped up again Thursday and plagued W-SR all night long during a 4-1 loss to Class 3A juggernaut Cedar Falls at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
W-SR (2-3) controlled a fair share of the match and fired off plenty of shots on goal. The problem was too many shots either missed the next entirely or were gobbled up by Cedar Falls goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt.
To make matters even worse, the Go-Hawks had trouble containing Tigers junior forward Truman Unruh, who scored a hat trick and is tied for first in Class 3A with eight goals on the season.
“(It was) like a series of unfortunate events, honestly,” W-SR senior defender Donovan Wessel said. “I thought we played really well. We just had a few unlucky goals. Sometimes soccer doesn’t go your way.”
Unruh opened the scoring in the first minute. On a two-on-none breakaway, the Cedar Falls standout pumped in his first goal of the night past a diving Clayton Oswald, W-SR’s senior goalkeeper, for a 1-0 lead.
The Go-Hawks ran into some bad luck in the 19th minute. The Tigers inbounded a corner kick, and the ball deflected off a Go-Hawk player’s hand, resulting in a penalty kick for the Tigers. Unruh cashed in from the spot to make it 2-0.
“He’s really quick up top, full of energy, constantly making the center-backs uncomfortable, whether they’re on the ball, or he’s running at them with the ball,” Krebsbach said.
W-SR cut the deficit in half minutes later. Junior midfielder Jordan Bienemann lifted a pass toward junior forward Carter Fecht inside the offensive third, and Fecht buried his sixth goal of the season to make it a 2-1 match in the 21st minute.
The visitors couldn’t keep the momentum on their side, however. On the heels of a corner kick, Tigers junior midfielder Matthew Iehl pounced on a rebound and found the back of the net to push his team’s lead to 3-1 in the 29th minute.
Down a pair of goals, what energy the Go-Hawks had evaporated. What pushback they generated early on dried up.
“Yeah, I would say so,” Krebsbach said. “Anybody would be, right? You’ve got a one-goal lead on somebody, then you’re buzzin, you’re ready to go. But if you’re down, you’re kind of putting your heads down. I feel like that’s any team, though.
“We had a lot of chances, a lot of shots on goal, a lot of them at the goalie. We didn’t take care of our chances that we got. On top of that, CF came out with high energy. They played with high energy all night, and they won a lot of 50-50 balls. They also finished their chances. That was the big difference – 50-50 balls, and they finished their chances.”
Unruh recorded his third of the night in the 61st minute when the ball bounced out of the grasp of Oswalt for a 4-1 advantage.
The Go-Hawks finished with 18 shots and outshot the TIgers 13-12 in shots on goal. But the Go-Hawks weren’t able to finish enough. Fecht had a handful of other prime looks at the net, but he couldn’t connect. More shots from other forwards across the 18 went wide of the net.
“Sometimes it is hard to look at the score, but I think our guys got it in us to keep pushing, even when we’re down,” Wessel said. “You’ll never see us back down from a fight.”
Oswald was strong in goal, stopping eight of 12 shots that came his way.
“He made some great saves,” Wessel added. “He’s stepping up, too. His first time (playing) varsity in goal. He’s doing big stuff for us.”
W-SR hosts Clear Lake at 5:30 p.m. today.
CEDAR FALLS 4, W-SR 1
Halftime: 3-1.
Goals: Cedar Falls, Unruh, (unassisted), 1st. Cedar Falls, Unruh, (penalty kick), 19th. W-SR, Fecht, (J. Binemann), 21st. Cedar Falls, Unruh, (unassisted), 61st.
Shots: W-SR 18, Cedar Falls 18. Shots on goal: W-SR 13, Cedar Falls 12. Saves: W-SR 8 (Oswald), Cedar Falls 12 (Schmidt).
Corner kicks: W-SR 3, Cedar Falls 5. Fouls: W-SR 12, Cedar Falls 8. Offsides: W-SR 1, Cedar Falls 0. Yellow cards: W-SR 1 (Fecht, 52nd).