Mitch Siech knew at the age of four football was his passion. He started his career playing flag football at the YMCA. This led to youth tackle, junior high ball, high school ball and then his dream of playing at the collegiate level.
As a team captain, he walked out on the field during game three of his senior year at Upper Iowa University not knowing it would be his last. He made the tackle and then someone landed directly on his knee. He knew something was wrong. Upper Iowa athletic trainers assessed the injury and referred Mitch to Dr. Jeff Clark.
“I chose Dr. Clark because he came highly recommended from the training staff,” Mitch stated.
A week later, Mitch came to Waverly Health Center (WHC) for his appointment. After his MRI, it was confirmed he had torn his medial collateral ligament (MCL).
The MCL is a wide, thick band of tissue that runs down the inner part of the knee from the thigh bone (femur) to a point on the shinbone (tibia) about four to six inches from the knee. The MCL's main function is to prevent the leg from extending too far inward, but it also helps keep the knee stable and allows it to rotate.
Surgery was scheduled with Dr. Clark. Mitch arrived early on surgery day, feeling relaxed and comfortable.
“The staff at WHC were all super friendly and put me at ease about the surgery,” he stated. “From the orthopedic staff to the surgical staff to the post care staff, everyone was so nice,” he continued.
Several weeks of intense rehab and Mitch is feeling stronger each and every day.
“I’m excited to get back to working out and back to where my body was physically before the injury,” Mitch concluded.