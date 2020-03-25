Dean Mitchell, a long-time Waverly resident and business owner, has filed nomination petitions for the June 2 Democratic Bremer County Supervisor primary race.
If running unopposed, Mitchell will move forward to challenge incumbent Ken Kammeyer. The election is Nov. 3.
Mitchell is not a newcomer to service in the Waverly area. With over 20 years as adult softball president, a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a past AMVETS Post Commander and long-time member of Waverly Area Veterans Post, he has been actively involved with people and programs for a long time.
“I understand the work of a county supervisor and have followed the actions of our current supervisors for years,” Mitchell said in a statement. “There are complex issues, budgets, and difficult decisions to be made and I will work hard to ensure that the best interests for the Bremer County for generations to come.”
He notes that the focus of his campaign is making sure that the Board of Supervisors represents the citizens living in his district, including those that live in the Waverly city limits.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that elected representatives do what is in the best interest for those they represent,” Mitchell explained, “I would like our citizens to understand the purpose of the Board of Supervisors how the decisions of the Board makes an impact in their lives and how by working together, we can make Bremer County even better.”
Mitchell, a Vietnam veteran, is married to Carol, with three adult married children and five grandsons. He owns Mitchell Insurance Agency and Dean Mitchell Real Estate Agency.