Every year on the third Monday in January, Wartburg College celebrates the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King. Traditionally, this day has been commemorated on campus with a morning of shortened class periods, leading to an afternoon of learning and service for students, faculty and staff. Because of the pandemic, events were switched up this year, but this created new opportunities for participation and education. Embrace was honored to be invited to take part.
Instead of focusing on service this year, events for the afternoon centered on learning activities that spotlighted King’s message of justice and equality. After a kickoff event that welcomed participants and spoke to the remarkable life of Dr. King, a socially-distanced Social Justice Scavenger Hunt began. Ten educational stations were set up in the skywalks around campus, and students were encouraged to find the stations, learn about the topic, and take a picture of the QR code to get a word for that station. After all 10 stations were visited, students unscrambled the words to learn the secret phrase and received a prize for completion.
The Embrace station was near the end of the scavenger hunt, so the excitement mounted as students stopped to learn about the organization and snap the code. Members of Embrace had the opportunity to talk about the mission of our organization, explain the diversity pledge, and describe the various projects launched by Embrace. The students were excited to learn about Embrace the Race held in October, the Little Free Library located outside St. Paul’s school, and the current 21 Day Equity Challenge on Embrace’s Facebook page. Students also picked up coloring pages featuring MLK quotes and were encouraged to use them to decorate their residence hall room doors or share on social media.
Other stations on the scavenger hunt included lessons about John Lewis, Understanding BLM, How to be an Ally, Land Acknowledgments, Dictators and Dreamers, Reconciled in Christ, Black and Womanist Theology, and Supporting Black Businesses in Iowa. Activities throughout the day encompassed LGBTQ+ training, discussions about gender equality, a Black spiritual songwriting workshop and learning to exchange love for hate in a diversity/inclusion “relay race." Events wrapped up with the premiere of a profound movie from local filmmakers Greg Holt and Paco Rosic entitled “Hopian: Slow-Moving Change in America’s Heartland."
In case you are wondering what the winning phrase was, it was Dr. King’s quote, “Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope." As Embrace actively works to educate the community about historically marginalized communities and encourage truth, discomfort and the celebration of diversity, it is our hope to move closer toward the ideal of a more just and equitable society for everyone in our community. If this is your hope as well, please join us. You can find us on Facebook at Embrace: Celebrating Diversity in the Cedar Valley.