Bremer County’s newest deputy has new wheels.
It’s always a big deal when the sheriff’s office gets shiny squad cars, but this one is extra special because it is the workplace for Mo, the deputized K-9 unit, and his human handler, Deputy Glenn Beenblossom.
A man of few words, Beenblossom beamed as he bragged about the squad vehicle — a Ford Interceptor SUV with state-of-the-art equipment, including a system which alerts the driver if the temp inside starts to rise, and the windows roll down.
Beenblossom loves it and so does his four-legged partner, Mo.
A recent addition to the force, Mo has been on the road since May 4, and has already taken part in several searches. In fact, he has 12 narcotic finds on his record during traffic stops in nearly five months.
“We have been pretty busy the last few months,” Beenblossom said.
While Mo is the third canine used by the sheriff’s office, he has a special set of skills his predecessors didn’t possess. Ollie, the first dog, had drug detection training, Sheriff Dan Pickett said, but Reign, the second K-9, also a German Shepherd, had no specialized training. Her main job was to take part in DARE education programs.
Mo is the first canine trained in both drug detection and tracking, Pickett said.
“He is fun to watch track,” Beenblossom said during an interview with Waverly Newspapers. “He does really well with that.”
Mo’s cost of $12,500, which includes the specialized training, was paid for through fundraising from individuals to banks and businesses, Pickett added.
The department also received a $3,000 grant from an organization called Dogs for Law Enforcement. The Guernsey Charitable Foundation also contributed $2,500. Plainfield Veterinary Services also donated the food and other services.
“Several business were very appreciative and they donated up to $2,500 and many others donated,” Pickett said.
Beenblossom said when Mo, a Dutch Shepherd, is at home with his family, he is a pet. But when he is at work, he is focused on the task he needs to accomplish.
Recently, Mo received a bullet and stab protective vest, furnished by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The organization has provided 4,033 vests for a total cost of $6 million, according to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile Mo, whose given name was Locomotive, later shortened to Mo, is adjusting well to his new role as a deputy’s best friend.
Asked what Mo charges for his services, Beenblossom set the record straight.
“A tennis ball,” he quipped.