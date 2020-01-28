A mock presidential caucus will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in the St. Elizabeth ballroom on the Wartburg College campus.
The St. Elizabeth ballroom is on the second floor of the Saemann Student Center. The event is open to Wartburg students and to the wider Bremer County community. You do not need to be registered to vote or be of voting age to attend.
The event is designed for anyone who wants to learn about Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus. Topics include the purpose of a caucus, how a caucus differs from a primary and the importance of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus. Participants will also learn how to find their caucus sites and how they can register to attend the Feb. 3 presidential caucus.
Participants will then be lead through an actual caucus. This event is not intended to promote any particular candidate or party, so rather than choosing presidential candidates, the caucus participants will caucus for their favorite planet.
Because of the interest in the Democratic Party caucus this year, and the rather complex math calculations used by the Democrats, the “planetary” mock caucus will use the procedures that will be used in the Democratic Party caucus.
Although this event will not promote any particular candidate, presidential campaigns active in Iowa have been invited to have tables at the caucus providing information about the various candidates.
It is important for Iowans to take advantage of their opportunity to choose the Republican and Democratic party presidential nominees. People who want to learn more about this unique opportunity to influence history are encouraged to attend.