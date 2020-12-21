After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for an emergency use authorization for a second COVID-19 vaccine, Bremer County health care providers and pharmacies will soon receive their first shipments.
Moderna is expected to provide 73,300 doses of its version of the medication to Iowa over the next two weeks, according to Operation Warp Speed reports, which is in addition to the 65,000 doses of the one manufactured by Pfizer over its first three weeks. The FDA approved the Moderna vaccine late Friday.
However, while the shipments were expected to roll out over the weekend, according to media reports, they have not yet made it to Bremer County by Monday, according to Lindley Sharp, administrator of the Bremer County Health Department.
“The vaccines will only ship Monday (through) Friday (excluding holidays) when doses do start shipping nationwide,” Sharp said in an email to Waverly Newspapers.
Waverly Health Center pharmacy manager Alicia Jahnke told Waverly Newspapers that the BCHD has allocated doses of the Moderna vaccine to the hospital.
"Vaccine may arrive in our facility as early as this week," Jahnke said. "At this time, the number of doses we will receive and over what time period they will be distributed to us is still unknown.
"Therefore, we are working on a plan to get our frontline staff members with the highest risk of exposure vaccinated first including nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and ambulance team members. After that, we will begin vaccinating other health care workers as supply allows."
In a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds after the approval, she said the state can “vastly expand” vaccinations planned for hospital workers, long-term care residents and other high priority groups in the initial phases.
“As with the Pfizer distribution, our state is ready to receive shipments and distribute them quickly,” Reynolds said. “This represents another positive step forward but until the vaccine is widely available, we must continue to mitigate the virus by practicing public health measures so we can protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital resources, while keeping Iowans healthy, our economy open and our kids in school.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines utilize the same messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology with prompts the body to mimic an infection and produce antibodies to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In studies, both companies say their vaccines are at least 90% effective and very safe.
The main difference between the two is in how they’re stored. Pfizer requires the vaccine to be kept in super-cold temperatures of around 90 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, while the Moderna version can be kept in a standard freezer at around 0 degrees.
Bremer County does not have a state-approved freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine.
In a video message to Iowans, Sen. Chuck Grassley urged everyone to get whichever vaccine is available.
“As the COVID-19 vaccine make its way into communities across the country, I encourage Iowans to keep pulling together,” Grassley said. “When public health officials say it’s your turn to get the vaccine, roll up your sleeve. I’ll be doing the same when it’s my turn. Getting immunized is the only way we’ll beat the virus and get back our way of life.”
Sharp, the Bremer County Health Department administrator, said that the long-term care facilities in the county will obtain their vaccine from the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. Major chains like Walgreens administers this program.
“This federal partnership provides end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process, including cold chain management, on-site vaccinations, and fulfillment of reporting requirements, to facilitate safe vaccination of this patient and staff population,” Sharp said.
“As of (Monday), no residents or employees in Bremer County healthcare facilities have received the COVID vaccine. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”