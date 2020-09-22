With more than 250,000-plus votes that were cast in this year’s Boutique Awards, Moe & Arrow Boutique of Waverly was recently named the 2020 Overall Best Boutique of the Year in Iowa by shoppers!
The Boutique Awards is the only global recognition event for independent boutique retail owners in the fashion industry, hosted by The Boutique Hub & Shop the Best Boutiques. The Awards recognize and celebrate the best boutiques across all 50 states in the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, in the categories of Storefront Boutique of the Year, Online Boutique of the Year, Children’s Boutique of the Year, Mobile Boutique of the Year, along with Overall State Boutique of the Year, and Global Boutique of the Year.
The Boutique Awards celebrate retail at a unique time, when many are dubbing a current retail apocalypse, with the closings of multiple notable big box retailers and mall staples. However industry trends show a strong upswing in the boutique retail market.
Moe & Arrow Boutique was founded in October 2018 as an online boutique, and in March 2019, expanded by opening up a storefront at 1810 Fourth St. SW. Their mission is to empower all women to feel comfortable and confident no matter their age, size or shape. They carry a large selection in small through 3X sizes which is a rarity in most boutiques.
“I am beyond excited and humbled about winning the 2020 Best Overall Boutique in Iowa. We have an amazing team at Moe & Arrow that strives to uplift women and provide them with the best customer services, both in-person and online. Without their remarkable talents and the loving support from our customers, we would not have received this award," said Moe & Arrow owner Kelly Moeller.
Moe & Arrow Boutique was awarded Best Storefront in Iowa in 2019 from the Boutique Awards.
“I was shocked when I opened up the email and it said that we won Overall Best Boutique. We were in the running for the Best Storefront category, but I had no idea we would receive enough votes to give us the Overall title. There are so many amazing boutiques in Iowa and we are honored to be given this award,” said Moeller.
The Boutique Hub, the global voice and hub of the boutique retail industry, cites one of the strongest boutique markets in history with new boutiques opening daily across the globe, and established boutiques posting some of the strongest sales to date. The shop small movement is certainly alive and well as big box retail dwindles.
“In a time when consumers are choosing experiences over things, and having quality service over finding another piece of fast fashion off the shelf, boutique retailers have found a niche market serving people in a way that goes far beyond trend or price. It’s a lifestyle,” notes Ashley Alderson, founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub.
For a full list of winners, visit www.theboutiqueawards.com.
Moe & Arrow plans to celebrate with an open house from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. They will be providing special deals, a gift with purchase, and refreshments.
“We hope that everyone will attend and help us celebrate such an exciting time.” says Kelly Moeller.