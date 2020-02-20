Isabella Mohn daughter of Matt and Angie Mohn is the 2020 Iowa’s People’s Choice Miss United State Agriculture.
She is from Shell Rock and is a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. She is heavily involved in 4-H, FFA, track and Miss United States Agriculture.
Miss United State Agriculture is an organization of girls advocating for agriculture. Each queen chooses a platform for which they want to specifically teach to others. Isabella’s platform is animal nutrition.
If anyone would like to support Isabella at the national pageant in June feel free to vote for her to receive National People’s Choice. It is $1 a vote and all money will go towards scholarships given to the winners at the national pageant.
To vote, just visit the Miss United States Agriculture website (https://missunitedstatesagriculture.org/) and go to “national people’s choice” and vote for Belle Mohn, Iowa’s people choice.
If anyone of any age would like to get involved they can sign up on the website. If you would like Isabella to attend any events or participate in any activities contact her by emailing her at isabellamohn@yahoo.com