Mollie B, host of RFD-TV’s “Mollie B Polka Party,” will be returning to Clarksville for a free outdoor performance, after the concert was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She will be joined by the Jim Busta Polka Band for a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the bandstand at Reading Park, adjacent to the Clarksville Public Library.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available as a fundraiser for the Clarksville High School Post Prom Committee. A portion of Greene Street adjacent to the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating.
No admission is charged, but freewill donations will be accepted. In the event of rain, the show will be canceled.
Mollie B (Mollie Busta) has been performing all her life, starting her career performing with her father’s polka band in Minnesota as a child. Mollie took on the position as host and co-producer of the Mollie B Polka Party on RFD-TV in 2011. The Mollie B Polka Party airs nationwide in over 46 million homes.
Mollie has won the Favorite Female Vocalist award numerous times, both from the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association. She was recently inducted into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.
In the event there is a threat of rain, updates will be available on the Clarksville Community Bulletin Board page on Facebook, and a recorded message will be available by calling 319-278-4644 after 4 p.m. the day of the show.