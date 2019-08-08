The Monarch might be the most familiar butterfly in Iowa and maybe even in North America. If you would like to see a Monarch Butterfly up close and learn about their life cycle, our program, “Monarch Migration and Tagging 2019” is for you!
Join Naturalist Steve Martin at the Shell Rock Recreation Area Main Shelter House at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 to learn how to identify Monarchs, about the life cycle and migration of monarch butterflies, and perhaps even get the chance to catch and/or tag a few Monarchs before letting them continue their journey to their wintering grounds in Mexico.
Monarch Migration and Tagging 2019 is a free public program provided by the Butler County Conservation Board. This program will be located at the Shell Rock Recreational Area is located at 22562 W. Main St., Shell Rock, Iowa 50670. For more information about this, or other public programs, please contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.