Additional drawings will be added this summer in two of the Iowa Lottery’s well-known lotto games: Powerball® and Lucky for Life®.
Powerball will move to drawings three times a week with a new Monday drawing added to those currently held Wednesday and Saturday nights. Lucky for Life will move from two drawings per week to drawings each night. The changes are designed to produce more winners, and in the case of Powerball, generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.
The Lucky for Life update will occur first, with that game moving to daily drawings beginning on Monday, July 19. Lucky for Life’s current drawings are on Mondays and Thursdays. The change will give the game’s players a daily shot at winning its top prize of $1,000 a day for the rest of their lives.
Then in August, Powerball will move from two drawings per week up to three, with its first Monday drawing occurring on Aug. 23. Moving forward, the game will have drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
While the additional drawings will create more chances to win, they will not change the games’ prize levels, odds of winning, or ticket price.
Players in $2 Powerball will continue to choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play® option is available for an extra $1 per play.
Players can win the Powerball jackpot by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. Other prize levels in the game range from $4 up to $2 million.
Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game where the top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The game has been played in Iowa since 2016.
Lucky for Life players choose their first five numbers from a pool of 48 and another number – called the Lucky Ball – from a separate pool of 18.
Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life. Other prize levels in the game range from $4 up to $5,000.