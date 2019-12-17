Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Night Train

I hear the whistle blowing

coming ‘round the bend

Whooee! Whooee! The hobos are riding

I hear the train a comin’

I love it like a friend

Whooee! Whooee! The sound is so exciting

I’m know the smoke is trailing

a black cloud again

Whooee! Whooee! For some it is frightening.

But for me, it’s like lightning,

I’ll love it to the end

Whooee! Whooee! How it whistles

in the glen.

The Church Thrift Store

My wife and I work at the Church Thrift Store

there are dozens of volunteers that make it

so successful

From those who separate the donated goods

Until they are sold, though sometimes it might be stressful

The Thrift Store’s goal; to sell really nice items

Clean, working and always a bargain in every case

And a special joy at Christmastime, shoppers with

a serious need

Finding just the right item for family, gifts,

simply light up their face

How proud we are to see the many happy shoppers

Smiling after paying their bill, going out the door

And equally proud because all money made goes

for missions

So, it’s a win-win, not only for shoppers, but also

for the Church Thrift Store.

Juniper

With my Mom and Dad and my weird little brother

I rode to the Christmas Tree sales lot,

to find the best of all

Together we searched until we found a beauty

Dark green, so full, the aroma so pure,

standing about seven foot tall

The sales team rolled it in mesh and tied it on

the roof of our car

As we drove home the snow started to fall

We were all feeling the joy of Christmas, as we

unwrapped the tree

Then, before putting it in the stand, Dad bounced

it once in the hall

“Wow! What’s that?” A blue-gray kitten

tumbled to the floor

“It must have been in the tree, probably taking a nap!”

“What kind of tree is it, Dad?” “Juniper.” he replied

“Juniper! Can we keep it, Mom? Juniper is a great name

for our new cat?

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida. His other works can be found on his website, dennisorvis.com. This is the last of three parts.