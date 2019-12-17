The Night Train
I hear the whistle blowing
coming ‘round the bend
Whooee! Whooee! The hobos are riding
I hear the train a comin’
I love it like a friend
Whooee! Whooee! The sound is so exciting
I’m know the smoke is trailing
a black cloud again
Whooee! Whooee! For some it is frightening.
But for me, it’s like lightning,
I’ll love it to the end
Whooee! Whooee! How it whistles
in the glen.
The Church Thrift Store
My wife and I work at the Church Thrift Store
there are dozens of volunteers that make it
so successful
From those who separate the donated goods
Until they are sold, though sometimes it might be stressful
The Thrift Store’s goal; to sell really nice items
Clean, working and always a bargain in every case
And a special joy at Christmastime, shoppers with
a serious need
Finding just the right item for family, gifts,
simply light up their face
How proud we are to see the many happy shoppers
Smiling after paying their bill, going out the door
And equally proud because all money made goes
for missions
So, it’s a win-win, not only for shoppers, but also
for the Church Thrift Store.
Juniper
With my Mom and Dad and my weird little brother
I rode to the Christmas Tree sales lot,
to find the best of all
Together we searched until we found a beauty
Dark green, so full, the aroma so pure,
standing about seven foot tall
The sales team rolled it in mesh and tied it on
the roof of our car
As we drove home the snow started to fall
We were all feeling the joy of Christmas, as we
unwrapped the tree
Then, before putting it in the stand, Dad bounced
it once in the hall
“Wow! What’s that?” A blue-gray kitten
tumbled to the floor
“It must have been in the tree, probably taking a nap!”
“What kind of tree is it, Dad?” “Juniper.” he replied
“Juniper! Can we keep it, Mom? Juniper is a great name
for our new cat?