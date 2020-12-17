Every year, the Waverly Exchange Club observes a National Day of Service.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, Exchange Club volunteers met at the north Community Gardens to assemble new raised beds for families who wish to plant their own gardens. Six new beds were constructed and will be available for rent in the spring of 2021.
Additionally, on Dec. 10, a new water line was installed at the garden location to allow for easier access to water for garden occupants.
These projects were both made possible by a grant received from the Bremer County Community Foundation. The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is grateful for organizations such as the foundation to help continue making improvements such as this to our public areas. We are also thankful for the Exchange Club volunteers that helped complete this project.