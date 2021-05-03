More than half of Iowa’s new unemployment claims are unrelated to COVID-19, as the state continues to see a steep drop in coronavirus cases.
About 50.7% of those filing new unemployment claims for the week of April 24 said their request was not related to COVID-19, Iowa Workforce Development reported. That was up from 41.5% the week before.
Initial unemployment claims filed April 18-24 totaled 3,893, down 44% from the adjusted total of 6,981 the week before.
Weekly unemployment claims were down 5.5%, falling to 31,149 from 32,950.
That was one sign the pandemic is easing. Another was the 27% drop in the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Iowa over the past two weeks, the New York Times reported.
Hospitalizations dropped 15% in the same period.
About a third, 33%, of Iowans now are fully vaccinated. That is up from 26.6% two weeks ago.
The Times reported 44% of Iowans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks ago, that figure was 39%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that nearly 2.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa, and 1,021,095 people have completed their vaccinations.
Since the pandemic stared, 394,020 Iowans have tested positive for the illness and 5,931 have died, the state reported.
Nationwide, more than 573,000 people have died of COVID-19 and more than 32.2 million cases have been recorded, the Washington Post reported.